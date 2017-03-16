Tadley out to shake of midweek defeat

HAVING seen their long line of clean sheets soiled by second in the table Baffins Milton Rovers on Tuesday night, Tadley Calleva head to the other end end of the table to take on bottom side Pewsey Vale in Wiltshire on Saturday.

Pewsey prop up the rest but ran top six Ringwood Town close before losing 3-2 at home in midweek and Tadley manager Danny Dolan will not be taking the home side lightly.

“It’s never an easy place to go and I’ll be happy if we can get the three points,” he said. “We should have got something out of Tuesday’s game with Baffins, but that’s football. We just end to start winning again now.”

Dolan was planning talks with a potential new signing this week to join an otherwise full squad.

THATCHAM TOWN are unbelievably on the final leg of their Uhlsport Hellenic League season and after Saturday’s home match with Binfield will have only three to play.

James Tennant misses most of those after collecting a three-match ban following his sending off against Flackwell Heath - all of those coming in the space of a week in which Town follow the Binfield visit with a trip to Oxford City Nomads on Tuesday night and then await Lydney Town nest Saturday.

After that, Town will be kicking their heels and not a ball again until April 15 when they end their programme at Brackley Town Saints.