Home double the target for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD TOWN chase six points in three days that could spark their Vanarama National League play-off hopes in time for the final run-in.

What was a four-game ‘mini league’ involving clubs around them became a bit of a damp squib, with two performances, a postponement and only one point. But despite slipping outside the top five, The Crusaders are still in touch and if they can collect maximum points from the respective visits of Concord Rangers and Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday and Monday, they could be right back in the heart of the race.

“Despite Saturday’s result, we are still in the mix,” sad manager Bobby Wilkinson, “and if we can six points we could be right back in it. If we lose these two games, then we could fall out of it.

“That are two of the most improved teams in the league we are facing,” he added. “Concord have been climbing the table and look as if they could be safe now, and Weston have been in great form and they only lost to Bath on Monday night after having a player sent off.

“We will have to make sure we turn up for both matches.”

Skipper Matt Day is the one 50-50 injury doubt with striker Stefan Brown fully fit again after being out of action since he was injured in the win over Bishops Stortford on February 11.

What’s the odds?

HUNGERFORD find themselves in the rare position of being odds-on favourites with bookies in their game with Concord Rangers on Saturday.

They are quoted around 1/2 against a side that has beaten Poole and St Albans in recent weeks and draw with title-chasing Dartford last week.

The Canvey Island side are quoted at 5/1 with 15/4 the draw and a 1-0 win for either side 15/2 and 18/1 respectively.

Merson night to aid ground funds

HUNGERFORD still have some tickets available for the evening with former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson will be the main guest at Hungerford Town’s Sportsman’s Dinner on Monday, April 10.

Merson, now a Sky Sports pundit, will be the principal speaker in the event to be held at Hungerford Town Hall on an evening that will also feature comedian Adger Brown.

Proceeds will go towards the club’s ground improvement fund and tickets priced at £45 are available from Jim Goslin on 07786 560376 or from Nigel Warrick via nigel.warrick@njwfm.com.