Town cruise to home success

Tadley get home against basement boys

THATCHAM TOWN scored a 3-0 home win over Binfield as they headed into their final four games of the Hellenic League campaign.

Binfield posed a couple of early scares with Chris Rackley keeping out a Grant Kemp effort and Liam Ferdinand scooping a chance over the top before Town went ahead 10 minutes before the break.

Tom Melledew’s quick taken free kick sent Shane Cooper-Clark scurrying through to round goalkeeper Munoda Nyamunga before scoring, and they struck again six minutes later when Melledew found Callum Willmoth, and his cross was headed home at the back post by Sam Collier.

Thatcham completed the scoring 15 minutes from time when Nyamunga fumbled a Cooper-Clark cross and Josh Helmore tucked home the loose ball.

Thatcham go to Oxford City Nomads on Tuesday night when a win would assure them of fourth spot in the final table.

TADLEY CALLEVA had to work for their 2-1 win at bottom of the table Pewsey Vale in Division one of the Sydenhams Wessex League, Cameron George and Cian Condon scoring their goals.

