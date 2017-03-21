Crusaders sake off a right Mare

Hungerford Town 2 Weston-Super-Mare 1

ON a day when one club was surviving a winding up order in the High Court, Crusaders survived a winding up order on their promotion hopes to hop back into the Vanarama National League South’s top five.

For more than an hour, Hungerford laboured to get out second-best gear as Weston continued to belie their woeful home record when on the road, and had Crusaders struggling to look the part.

In fact, theirs was a bit part as the visitors looked far more energetic and threatening, taking the lead after eight minutes when Bradley Ash hooked home Dayle Grubb’s long throw.

Ash had two more first half chances when Hungerford’s best – and only real – effort of the half was a Nat Jarvis shot that was pushed out by Luke Purnell 10 minutes before the break.

Ash missed a heading chance early in the second half before Hungerford, who had thrown on all three substitutes, pulled level after 67 minutes when Ian Herring took his turn to aim a missile into the box, and Jon Boardman nodded it on for Matt Day to blast home.

Now with something to chase, Hungerford notched the winner five minutes later when Tom Meechan was bundled over in the box and Stefan Brown scored from the spot to prove once again that a decisive verdict can hinge on hard work and a bit of fortune.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Boardman, Day, Jones; Clark, Herring, Rees (Brown 56), O’Brien; Jarvis (Meechan 56), Goodger (Bentley 56). Subs: Thomas, Soares.

Weston-Super-Mare: Purnell; Pope, Menayese, Humphries, Greenslade; Lee, Cane, Baldwin, Grubb; Ash (Chamberlain 78), Reid (Hill 78). Subs: Kington, Chemal, Laird.