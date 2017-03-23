Sit down please, there could be more work to be done!

HUNGERFORD TOWN are closing in on the completion of £140,000 in ground improvements to meet Vanarama National League South requirements.

But the work may not be finished there if The Crusaders clinch an end of season promotion place.

As happened last season when Hungerford made it into the Evo Stik League Southern promotion repechage, additional work will be required to enable them to contest what could be three post-season knockout matches.

Last April, Hungerford were only allowed to face Hitchin Town and Leamington as long as improved floodlighting was installed.

If they make the top five this time out, Hungerford will have to install additional seating to enable them to fulfil the fixtures, adding another 130 seats to the 120 that are due to be put into place next week.

The requirement and the need for last minute work to be carried out in the space of days, has been the subject of FA scrutiny and is due to be changed for next season. But the current rule applies, and Hungerford could find themselves having to erect another covered area in the days leading up to any play-off date in May.

Meanwhile, current work is progressing in advance of an advanced inspection prior to then March 31 deadline, by which time the new seasts and turnstiles should be in place.

New floodlighting has already been approved and was in operation this week, although the lights will soon be re-installed on £18,000 worth of new pylons, offering a broader coverage of light.