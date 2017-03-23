Hallahan hope for Tadley trip to Totton

TADLEY CALLEVA manager Danny Dolan was cursing his luck this week when new signing George Hallahan was involved in a car accident that could stop him making his full debut on Saturday.

The former Basingstoke Town striker would have been given his first start at Totton and Eling, but is feeling the effects of the shunt and is a doubt for the trip.

Hallahan would have been the perfect replacement for missing top scorer Brett Denham as Tadley keep striving in a bid to make a late surge into the top three places in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.

“He hopes to make it,” said Dolan, “but we don’t know. It’s typical of our luck.”

Dolan will also be without Aaron Parfitt and Dan Vickers for the trip after Tadley had returned to winning ways last Saturday with a narrow 2-1 win at bottom of the table Pewsey Vale.

It was a testing time on the home surface described as “like a farmyard” by the Tadley boss, whose team fell behind when Danny Horwood got in behind the defence to score with a long header.

Tadley got back on terms on the stroke of half-time when Cian Condon volleyed home from a corner, and after a half-time roasting from the boss, they went ahead at the start of the second period when Cameron George got the ball with his abck to goal and swivelled to fire into the corner.

“I’m happy to win,” said Dolan, “even if it wasn't pretty. I just wish the season could last a bit longer so that we could really go for a place in the top three.

“But we could still make it, so never give up.”

THATCHAM TOWN play their penultimate league game of the season - in March when they face Lydney Town at Waterside Park on Saturday.

They have only one match to go after that, at Brackley Town Saints on April 15.

They will be without striker James Tennant, suspended for three Thatcham games from March 25 and effectively ruled out for the rest of the season.