Deadlock as Crusaders settle for a point

Rivals win to nudge further ahead in play-off race

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Warren Bentley - missed early chance

Welling Utd 0 Hungerford Towjn 0

A GOAL-LESS stalemate saw Hungerford lose a spot of ground on their play-off rivals who claimed maximum points in the Vanarama National League South.

Welling, still not clear of the fear of the drop, had conceded seven in midweek but were happy to keep a blank this a time around while Hungerford could not break the deadlock and remain in sixth place, albeit five points behind Poole and eight adrift of Chelmsford, albeit with a game in hand. And that is at Poole!

It was a game of few clear-cut chances, although Warren Bentley could have put Hungerford in front inside 15 minutes when he went through only to fire wide, and goalkeeper Chris Lewington did well to keep out Matt Day’s free kick at the start of the second half.

The home side more into the game in the last half-hour with Harry Crawford and Phil Walsh denied by goal-line clearances and Pierre Joseph-Dubois heading wide when well-placed.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Day Boardman, Jones; Clark, Herring, Williams, Soares; Jarvis, Bentley. Subs: Goodger, Rees, Thomas, O.Brien, Meechan.

 

Deadlock as Crusaders settle for a point
