Town held in last home game of the season home

Could Donald Trump save the Greenham Control Tower project?
THATCHAM TOWN will have to settle for fourth place in the Hellenic League’s Premier Division as they wound up their home campaign with a 1-1 draw against Lydney Town.
A first Thatcham goal for youngster Alex Smith gave Town the lead after 20 minutes but Lydney battled back to earn a point with goal from Sam Elliott.
Thatcham must now wait until April 15 to complete their league programme at Brackley Town Saints.
TWO goals from Cameron George sealed a 2-1 win at Totton and Eling that continues Tadley Calleva’s winning form in Division One of the Sydenhams Wessex League.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News