Four sent off in the second battle of Newbury and Highmoor Ibis

NEWBURY FC and Highmoor Ibis have been involved for a second time in a match abandoned after the referee had sent off four players with the game 89 minutes old.
Newbury were leading 2-0 against the Highmoor Ibis reserve side in the Premier Division of the Thames Valley Premier League when a Newbury player was fouled and then surrounded by a number of players as he ended up on the ground.
Tempers boiled over as the referee and his assistants attempted to restore order and the Newbury player was shown a second yellow card while three Highmoor Ibis payers were sent off.
Others became involved in the ensuing fracas when the referee halted the match.
The clubs had been involved in a similar incident during a Hellenic League fixture at at Reading’s Palmer Park in January when Highmoor also had three players sent off before the referee deemed enough was enough.
