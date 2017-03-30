go

Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

Walking version of the game comes to town

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

A chance to play -at a slower pace

WALKING netball is racing into the area with sessions starting at Park House School on Wednesday.

Pam Mansfield is running the sessions of the slowed-down version of the game, wich are open to all ages and abilities at a cost of £3 per session.

Further details on the game itself are available on englandnetball.co.uk/walking-netball and the local sessions will be held at Park House School each Wednesday from April 5 -May 10 from 6-7 pm.

Information is available via email to robinjmansfield@btinternet.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Council leader succumbs to injuries

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

A339 link road finally complete

A339 link road opens

Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes
Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

Reading veteran in St Albans ranks for must-win clash

 
Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission
Sport

Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission

Follands first up before Fleet's in the frame on Tuesday

 
Sport

Blues wary of Harlequins sting

 
Sport

Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

 
Sport

Schools play for netball titles

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33