Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

WALKING netball is racing into the area with sessions starting at Park House School on Wednesday.

Pam Mansfield is running the sessions of the slowed-down version of the game, wich are open to all ages and abilities at a cost of £3 per session.

Further details on the game itself are available on englandnetball.co.uk/walking-netball and the local sessions will be held at Park House School each Wednesday from April 5 -May 10 from 6-7 pm.

Information is available via email to robinjmansfield@btinternet.com