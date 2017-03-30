Blues wary of Harlequins sting

NEWBURY BLUES are hoping to avoid a nasty sting in the tail as they set off on a three-match run to the end of a season they hope will culminate in promotion back to National League rugby.

With three games to go, Blues trail second-placed Old Patesians by one point, and it is a case of both teams needing to hold their nerve at the sharpest end of the South West One East campaign.

A maximum 15 point return for the Cheltenham side will automatically seal their play-off spot and a likely home game with Clevedon spot, but one point else will hand that place to Blues - as long as they claim the maximum.

But one defeat will shake it all about and, said Blues head coach Lee Goodall: “I still think there could be a sting in the tail.”

Blues’ three remaining games are at home to Oxford Harlequins on Saturday, away to doomed Reading next Saturday and then at home to Reading Abbey on April 22, all three teams facing the threat of relegation.

“They will all be fighting to survive with only six points separating six teams at the bottom, and if there is a sting in the tail for us, then it could come from Oxford Harlequkins.

“They lost to Maidenhead last week, but that was their first defeat in nine weeks and they are a difficult side to play against.

“This game is pivotal to what we want to do.”

Blues will have only Ryan Davis missing from the side that won at Old Patesians last week to thow open the race, but Alex Millar ran in six tries for the Stags last week and steps in.