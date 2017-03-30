go

Blues wary of Harlequins sting

Oxford side first up in three-match charge to hopeful promotion

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Blues wary of Harlequins sting

Alex Millar - six tries last week

NEWBURY BLUES are hoping to avoid a nasty sting in the tail as they set off on a three-match run to the end of a season they hope will culminate in promotion back to National League rugby.

With three games to go, Blues trail second-placed Old Patesians by one point, and it is a case of both teams needing to hold their nerve at the sharpest end of the South West One East campaign.

A maximum 15 point return for the Cheltenham side will automatically seal their play-off spot and a likely home game with Clevedon spot, but one point else will hand that place to Blues - as long as they claim the maximum.

But one defeat will shake it all about and, said Blues head coach Lee Goodall: “I still think there could be a sting in the tail.”

Blues’ three remaining games are at home to Oxford Harlequins on Saturday, away to doomed Reading next Saturday and then at home to Reading Abbey on April 22, all three teams facing the threat of relegation.

“They will all be fighting to survive with only six points separating six teams at the bottom, and if there is a sting in the tail for us, then it could come from Oxford Harlequkins.

“They lost to Maidenhead last week, but that was their first defeat in nine weeks and they are a difficult side to play against.

“This game is pivotal to what we want to do.”

Blues will have only Ryan Davis missing from the side that won at Old Patesians last week to thow open the race, but Alex Millar ran in six tries for the Stags last week and steps in.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Council leader succumbs to injuries

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

A339 link road finally complete

A339 link road opens

Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes
Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

Reading veteran in St Albans ranks for must-win clash

 
Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission
Sport

Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission

Follands first up before Fleet's in the frame on Tuesday

 
Sport

Blues wary of Harlequins sting

 
Sport

Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

 
Sport

Schools play for netball titles

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33