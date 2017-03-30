Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission

TADLEY CALLEVA go silver hunting on Tuesday night when they meet Evo Stik League Southern League Fleet Town in the final of the North Hants Senior Cup.

The teams meet halfway at Basingstoke Town’s AM Soccer Stadium at 7.45pm, with Tadley hoping to spring a surprise against a side that has recently lost manager Craig Davis to league rivals Winchester City in the wake of financial issues.

“But it’s too late for players to leave,” said Tadley manager Danny Dolan, “and I expect they will have a strong side.

“They are two leagues above us,” he said, “but we’re relishing the opportunity maybe to cause an upset, bring back some silverware to the club and maybe put a smile back on my face!”

Dolan has to shuffle his pack for a brace of matches this week with Folland Sports visiting Barlows Park for a league game on Saturday. The suspended Scott Kinge misses that and the Fleet game, and Dolan cannot call on the similarly suspended James Tennant and Cameron George, who scored both goals in last week’s win over Totton and Eling also misses out.

Defender Shaun Dallimore is an injury doubt, but new signing George Hallahan steps in to partner Brett Denham up front.

NEWBURY entertain unbeaten Reading YMCA at Faraday Road in a game crucial to their hopes of a top two finish in the Thames Valley Premier League, while Lambourn Sports entertain Kintbury Rangers in a North Berks League derby, the matches kicking off at 2pm and 2.30pm respectively.

.