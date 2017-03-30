Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be hoping that former Reading favourite Jamie Cureton does not return to Berkshire to haunt Crusaders' play-off chances when they face his latest club St Albans City at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

It as St Albans who handed Hungerford a 5-0 beating in November that had the effect of sparking Crusaders’ run into the play-off zone, that now depends upon winning on Saturday and then continuing with a good result at Poole Town in midweek in what is Hungerford’s game in hand on the team around them.

Cureton and his team-mates had endured a lean run of nine games without a win before beating third-placed Dartford last week, and Hungerford are well aware of the potential threat this weekend.

“Jamie is a prolific goal-scorer and he is still a threat,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson. “But we have to concentrate on our own game first, but let’s face it, this is a must-win for us.

“If we win, we can go to Poole knowing that if we can pull off a win there, we will only be two points behind. But if we lose and the others win, then I think the gap will be too much for us.

“But we've got a bit of experience at being in this position at this stage of the season. I don’t like to put the boys under pressure, but deep down they know that we have to win this game on Saturday to give ourselves a chance.

“The biggest plaudit I can give these boys is that we don’t have to win to stay up in this league, but to try and win promotion to an even higher league. And who would have thought that at the start of the season?”

Hungerford are missing striker Stefan Brown for up to four weeks after he aggravated a hamstring injury in the recent win over Weston Super-Mare and Wilkinson admitted: “He is a big loss to us. He came back from injury and in the two games he played, he scored the winner each time.”