go

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

Reading veteran in St Albans ranks for must-win clash

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

Skipper Matt Day

HUNGERFORD TOWN will be hoping that former Reading favourite Jamie Cureton does not return to Berkshire to haunt Crusaders' play-off chances when they face his latest club St Albans City at Bulpit Lane on Saturday.

It as St Albans who handed Hungerford a 5-0 beating in November that had the effect of sparking Crusaders’ run into the play-off zone, that now depends upon winning on Saturday and then continuing with a good result at Poole Town in midweek in what is Hungerford’s game in hand on the team around them.

Cureton and his team-mates had endured a lean run of nine games without a win before beating third-placed Dartford last week, and Hungerford are well aware of the potential threat this weekend.

“Jamie is a prolific goal-scorer and he is still a threat,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson. “But we have to concentrate on our own game first, but let’s face it, this is a must-win for us.

“If we win, we can go to Poole knowing that if we can pull off a win there, we will only be two points behind. But if we lose and the others win, then I think the gap will be too much for us.

“But we've got a bit of experience at being in this position at this stage of the season. I don’t like to put the boys under pressure, but deep down they know that we have to win this game on Saturday to give ourselves a chance.

“The biggest plaudit I can give these boys is that we don’t have to win to stay up in this league, but to try and win promotion to an even higher league. And who would have thought that at the start of the season?”

Hungerford are missing striker Stefan Brown for up to four weeks after he aggravated a hamstring injury in the recent win over Weston Super-Mare and Wilkinson admitted: “He is a big loss to us. He came back from injury and in the two games he played, he scored the winner each time.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Newbury Post Office to move to new building next month

Council leader succumbs to injuries

West Berkshire Council leader seriously injured in car crash

A339 link road finally complete

A339 link road opens

Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes
Sport

Crusaders face Cureton threat to play-off hopes

Reading veteran in St Albans ranks for must-win clash

 
Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission
Sport

Tadley prepare for cup giant-killing mission

Follands first up before Fleet's in the frame on Tuesday

 
Sport

Blues wary of Harlequins sting

 
Sport

Walking back to netball on Wednesdays

 
Sport

Schools play for netball titles

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33