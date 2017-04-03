Slowing things down

A SLOWED down version of netball is being introduced across the country in a bid to bring the game to more people.

This week sees the new sport arrive in Newbury, with sessions kicking off at Park House School on Wednesday evening.

It is designed for anyone looking to exercise in a relaxed and friendly environment and will include a gentle warm up and a game.

Walking Netball is open to all ages and abilities and the Newbury sessions run from 6pm until 7pm every Wednesday until the middle of May.

For more information on the sessions, which cost £3 per week, email Pam Mansfield on robinjmansfield@btinternet.com