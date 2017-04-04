Fleet face Tadley side out to complete a giant-killing

TADLEY CALLEVA will go into tonight’s North Hants Senior Cup final with Fleet Town minus two key players as they bid to pull off a giant-killing.

They will be without suspended skipper Scott Kinge, and have also been hit by the injury to defender Shaun Dallimore that ruled him out of the final at Basingstoke’s Ark Cancer Charity Stadium Stadium.

Dallimore’s return to the side has coincided with a boost in form that has seen Tadley beaten only once in 12 outings and they go into the game against the Evo Stik Southern League side with the underdog’s chance of upsetting the odds.

“They are two leagues above us,” said manager Dabnny Dolan, “but we’re relishing the opportunity maybe to cause an upset and bring back some silverware to the club.”

Fleet’s league form has been patchy in the wake of financial worries and the loss of manager Craig Davis to Winchester City, and they have lost their past four games.

But they hold down a safe spot in the Southern League’s Division One Central and will go into the tie as obvious favourites.

Tadley will have Cameron George and Aaron Parfitt back in their squad after missing Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Folland Sports and recent signing George Hallahan will return to the Basingstoke ground where he netted nine times in 12 starts for the Southern League Premier Division club this term.

The tie kicks off at 7.45pm.