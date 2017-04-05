Tadley miss out from the spot

Tadley Calleva 0 Fleet Town 0

(Fleet won 3-0 on penalties)

TADLEY suffered penalty heartbreak again as they went down to Evo Stik League Southern Fleet in Tuesday night’s North Hants Senior Cup final at Basingstoke Town.

Tadley had lost out to holders Team Solent in the Wessex League Cup quarter finals in a similar shoot-out, and this time it was Fleet goalkeeper Ryan Price who saved from Andy Charsley, Aaron Parfitt and Conner Thorne in the post-90 minutes lottery to claim the trophy.

Both sides had their chances in normal time with Brett Denham twice going close and George Hallahan hitting the woodwork, while Tadley goalkeeper Tom Hindmarsh kept his side on terms when saving from Simba Mlambo and Zach Hawker before the decision from a dozen yards.