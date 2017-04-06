June date for Ollie's run

THE annual Ollie Johnson Memorial Kintbury 50-mile run will take place this year on Sunday, June 4.

The run is organised by Newbury Athletic Club’s Dave Wright in memory of Ollie Johnson, who was killed in a road accident in 2005 when aged 18. The annual Kintbury run was renamed two years later and is run over roads and tracks around Inkpen and Kintbury, the course starting and finishing at Kintbury Recreation Ground.

This year’s race will form part of the 2017 West Berks Challenge,which includes may’s Chieveley Chase, the Inkpen Gibbet Challenge in June and the Hungerford Harey 8 that same month.

Junior races for under 11s start at 10am at Kintbury, with the main event getting under way at 10.35am.

Entries can be made on the day, or by congtavcting Newbury AC on www.newburyac.org.uk