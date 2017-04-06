go

June date for Ollie's run

Entries open for annual Kintbury 5k race in memory of former runner

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

June date for Ollie's run

Juniors take part in a previous Ollie Johnson run

THE annual Ollie Johnson Memorial Kintbury 50-mile run will take place this year on Sunday, June 4.

The run is organised by Newbury Athletic Club’s Dave Wright in memory of Ollie Johnson, who was killed in a road accident in 2005 when aged 18. The annual Kintbury run was renamed two years later and is run over roads and tracks around Inkpen and Kintbury, the course starting and finishing at Kintbury Recreation Ground.

This year’s race will form part of the 2017 West Berks Challenge,which includes may’s Chieveley Chase, the Inkpen Gibbet Challenge in June and the Hungerford Harey 8 that same month.

Junior races for under 11s start at 10am at Kintbury, with the main event getting under way at 10.35am.

Entries can be made on the day, or by congtavcting Newbury AC on www.newburyac.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

Burglars steal £30,000 of jewellery from Newbury shop

Burglars steal £30,000 from Newbury shop

Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

Tk Maxx to close in the Kennet Centre

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

Sport

Month-long dash meets the standard
Sport

Month-long dash meets the standard

Hungerford seal ground grading after frantic 30 days

 
June date for Ollie's run
Sport

June date for Ollie's run

Entries open for annual Kintbury 5k race in memory of former runner

 
Sport

Black belt honour for karate boys

 
Sport

Tadley miss out from the spot

 
Sport

Crusaders vow to fight on

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33