Month-long dash meets the standard

Should there be a bridge over the railway track at Thatcham?
HUNGERFORD TOWN’S Bulpit Lane ground has formally passed its ground grading inspection to secure Vanamara National League football next season.
Although fund raising efforts continue to meet the £140,000 cost, the essential work has been completed - and in only one month.
The club only received planning permission on February 28, and with the league deadline on March 31, it meant a frantic dash to the deadline with the erecion of a new stand, toilet block, terracing, turnstiles, dug-out extensions, spectator facilities and floodlights.
“It was a rush and a lot of hard work,” said head groundsman Steve Skipworth, “but it does leave a legacy at the club after how far we’ve come.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News