go

Month-long dash meets the standard

Hungerford seal ground grading after frantic 30 days

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Month-long dash meets the standard

HUNGERFORD TOWN’S Bulpit Lane ground has formally passed its ground grading inspection to secure Vanamara National League football next season.

Although fund raising efforts continue to meet the £140,000 cost, the essential work has been completed - and in only one month.

The club only received planning permission on February 28, and with the league deadline on March 31, it meant a frantic dash to the deadline with the erecion of a new stand, toilet block, terracing, turnstiles, dug-out extensions, spectator facilities and floodlights.

“It was a rush and a lot of hard work,” said head groundsman Steve Skipworth, “but it does leave a legacy at the club after how far we’ve come.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

Burglars steal £30,000 of jewellery from Newbury shop

Burglars steal £30,000 from Newbury shop

Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

Tk Maxx to close in the Kennet Centre

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

Sport

Month-long dash meets the standard
Sport

Month-long dash meets the standard

Hungerford seal ground grading after frantic 30 days

 
June date for Ollie's run
Sport

June date for Ollie's run

Entries open for annual Kintbury 5k race in memory of former runner

 
Sport

Black belt honour for karate boys

 
Sport

Tadley miss out from the spot

 
Sport

Crusaders vow to fight on

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33