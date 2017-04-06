Young athletes earn their rewards

TEAM Kennet’s winter junior presentations saw 20 athletes from under nine to 13 awarded the club special stars for taking part in all the Oxford Cross Country League matches while the the under 13 girls received their overall league silver league medals and the under 15-17 girls their bronze awards.

The Champions Champion Cup, donated by Olympic triathlete Jessica Harrison, was won by under 13 Molly Jones, who claimed the girls under 13 club championship, while the best sportshall athlete of the year was Harry Booker, who also won the under 13 award with the under 11 prizes going to Aimee Dickson and Oliver Humphries.

The indoor track and field awards were won by Anna Pettit and Stuart Baldon.