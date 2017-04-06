go

Young athletes earn their rewards

Team Kennet youngsters cap a successful winter season

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Young athletes earn their rewards

TEAM Kennet’s winter junior presentations saw 20 athletes from under nine to 13 awarded the club special stars for taking part in all the Oxford Cross Country League matches while the the under 13 girls received their overall league silver league medals and the under 15-17 girls their bronze awards.

The Champions Champion Cup, donated by Olympic triathlete Jessica Harrison, was won by under 13 Molly Jones, who claimed the girls under 13 club championship, while the best sportshall athlete of the year was Harry Booker, who also won the under 13 award with the under 11 prizes going to Aimee Dickson and Oliver Humphries.

The indoor track and field awards were won by Anna Pettit and Stuart Baldon.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning

M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed this evening and until Monday morning

Burglars steal £30,000 of jewellery from Newbury shop

Burglars steal £30,000 from Newbury shop

Kennet Centre TK Maxx to close

Tk Maxx to close in the Kennet Centre

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

M4 closure causing gridlock on A4

Sport

Blues face classic top versus bottom clash with a twist
Sport

Blues face classic top versus bottom clash with a twist

Short hop to Reading has all the makings of banana skin

 
Young athletes earn their rewards
Sport

Young athletes earn their rewards

Team Kennet youngsters cap a successful winter season

 
Sport

Month-long dash meets the standard

 
Sport

June date for Ollie's run

 
Sport

Black belt honour for karate boys

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33