Berkshire spin into action

Traditional season curtain-raiser with Wiltshire for champions

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Morris is all smiles after Berkshire victory

MINOR Counties champions Berkshire play their annual season curtain-raiser on Sunday when they face Wiltshire in the Marlborough Cup at North Maidenhead CC.

Prior to the game, Berkshire will be announcing a major sponsorship deal with Maidenhead company Summerleaze Ltd in addition to confirming a tie-up with County champions Middlesex, who will have representatives at the game.

Henley duo Euan Woods and Tom Nugent, who both missed last Sunday's warm-up inter-squad game at Henley, will be available, but their new club colleague Waqas Hussain, who has joined from Slough, is ruled out after breaking his left hand whilst playing in Australia. He is expected to be sidelined for a month.

Dan Lincoln will also be available as he is free from his football commitments with Ryman League title-chasers Bognor Town. He won the league's goalkeeper-of-the month award for March and last Saturday saved a penalty in his side's 4-0 win at Sudbury.

Berkshire have named a 12-man squad to play Wiltshire at North Maidenhead on Sunday: Ollie Wilkin (Ealing); Jack Davies (Henley); Euan Woods (Henley); Richard Morris (Henley); James Morris (capt, Datchet); Andy Rishton (Finchampstead); Dan Lincoln (Finchampstead); Chris Peploe (Datchet); Stewart Davison (wkt, Henley); Tom Nugent (Henley); than Bamber (North Middlesex); Archie Carter (Wokingham);

