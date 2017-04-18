Crusaders given play-off chop

HUNGERFORD TOWN’S play-off hopes have been thrown into turmoil after they were dealt the same blow as Poole Town and Darlington by having their ground passed unfit to stage play-off matches.

A letter received from the Vanarama National League at the weekend confirmed that Hungerford had failed to meet ground standards for the play-off – despite passing all the requirements to compete in National League South.

The provision of 140 more seats is the issue, although the club has those ready to go up should they reach the end of season knock-out. And even those are surplus to the requirements of the FA’s ground grading requirements.

Poole Town and Darlington are in the same predicament, despite spending six-figure sums on ground improvements to meet National League South standards.

But all three clubs have been handed the last-minute blows that came only hours before the formal 14-day deadline to appeal following the league’s March 31 deadline for work to be done.

They have now been given seven days plus an allowance for the Bank Holiday weekend in which to lodge their appeals or their potential play-off spots will go to clubs further down the table. Hungerford's formal appeal has been completed and is due to be submitted shortly.

