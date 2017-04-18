go

Hemel add another hammer blow

Second half goals deny Crusaders top five spot

Single goal halts Crusaders charge

Warren Bentley - early chance

Hemel Hempstead Town 2 Hungerford Town 0

HUNGERFORD suffered a blow to their top five hopes with Monday’s lacklustre defeat at Hemel on a day when a win would have seen them soar above Poole Town in the Vanarama National League South table.

Hungerford had the better of a goal-less first half but did not make possession count.

Warren Bentley missed an early chance and Nat Jarvis went through only to be foiled by goalkeeper Jamie Butler.

Hemel defender Ed Afafu-Adjaye blocked Stefan Brown at point-blank range at the start of the second period before Hungerford fell behind when Tony Diagne swivelled to fire in off a post after Hungerford had twice failed to clear.

The visitors threw men forward but could not find the spark to open the home defence, and Ben Greenhalgh sliced through a spreadeagled line to fire home a second with five minutes remaining.

Hemel Hempstead: Butler; Asafu-Adjaye, Mendy, Diagne, Connolly; Kaloczi, Spring (Parrot 85), Singh; Potton, Greenhalgh, Gordon. Subs: Brooks, Johnson, Mitchell-Gears, May.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Boardman, Day, Jones; Clark (O’Brien 58), Rees, Soares (Meechan 58); Brown, Bentley, Jarvis (Goodger 58). Subs: Lynch, Thomas.

