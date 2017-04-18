go

Andy takes the gloves for Tadley

Holiday trip ends in goal for youngster

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Tadley home by the odd goal in nine

Scott Kinge - assist for equaliser

TADLEY CALLEVA picked up a single Wessex League point from their two Bank Holiday fixtures that saw teenage winger Andy Trott play a game and a half in goal.

Trott was forced between the sticks midway through Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Weymouth Reserves when Tom Hindmarsh turned an ankle.

Tadley were trailing to Conor Jevon’s first half goal after Andrew Charsley had seen an early penalty saved by goalkeeper Gabriel Borowski.

But Tadley hit back to earn a point when defender Vasilleias Mellos headed home from skipper Scott Kinge's flick-on following a corner.

Trott had to keep the gloves for Monday’s home game with Shaftesbury, who scored a 3-2 win to secure the third promotion place in Division One.

Tadley were two-up inside seven minutes through Brett Denham and Dan Vickers but Dan Finnegan Sean Holohan and substitute Jak Cull took the visitors into the Premier Division in their first season in the competition.

 

