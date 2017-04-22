go

Crusaders must wait, see and learn

Wealdstone defeat and appeals leave play-off race in limbo

Wealdstone 3 Hungerford Town 0

HUNGERFORD face a tense end of season on two fronts after Saturday’s defeat in west London leaves them clinging on to sixth spot in the Vanarama National League South, but with Hampton breathing down their necks and with a better goal difference.

On the plus side, Hungerford can still overtake Poole Town to snatch fifth spot, if they can win their final game at home to Chelmsford next Saturday and Poole - beaten again this week - lose out to Dartford.

But all that may be irrelevant if the appeals submitted but The Crusaders and Dolphins against being excluded from the play-offs, fail to be upheld.

Hungerford were without Jon Boardman and Luke Williams and fell behind after 10 minutes when Dan Fitchett blasted the ball past Louis Ward, and worse followed five minutes later when Matt Whichelow’s cross cannoned in off Matt Day’s back.

Hopes of a secocd half comeback were scotched 10 minutes after the re-start when Joe White headed on a free kick for Tom Hamblin to score.

The result gives Wealdstone an outside chance of being awarded a play-off spot by default should Poole and Hungerford be forced out of the reckoning and Hampton lose next week.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Jones, Day, Thomas; Clark, Rees, Herring, Soares; Goodger, Brown. Subs: Bentley, O’Brien, Meechan, Jarvis, Bignall.

 

