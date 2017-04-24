go

Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

Marathon record-holder Radcliffe trains Team Kennet runners

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

Paula Radcliffe (centre) joins Team Kennet runners

TEAM KENNET’S middle distance runners were out with one of the best when they joined World Marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe for a training session.

The three-times London and New York Marathon winner conducted a group session at Cheam School, leading the runners on a 5 kilometre run and a hill session in woods near the school.

She then made a presentation the group’s ‘inspirational athlete of the month’ Anna Pettit and conducted a question and answer session.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans unveiled

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Jail for Great Shefford man who repeatedly flouted driving ban

jail

Jail for man who bit pub doorman

Court

Sport

Wembley D-date for Hungerford
Sport

Wembley D-date for Hungerford

Crusaders unite with Darlington and Poole in Wednesday play-off appeal

 
Hey Paula, thanks for the run!
Sport

Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

Marathon record-holder Radcliffe trains Team Kennet runners

 
Sport

Crusaders must wait, see and learn

 
Sport

Blues seal home play-off clash

 
Sport

Crusaders appeal against grounds 'injustice'

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33