Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

Paula Radcliffe (centre) joins Team Kennet runners
TEAM KENNET’S middle distance runners were out with one of the best when they joined World Marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe for a training session.
The three-times London and New York Marathon winner conducted a group session at Cheam School, leading the runners on a 5 kilometre run and a hill session in woods near the school.
She then made a presentation the group’s ‘inspirational athlete of the month’ Anna Pettit and conducted a question and answer session.
