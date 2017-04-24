Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

TEAM KENNET’S middle distance runners were out with one of the best when they joined World Marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe for a training session.

The three-times London and New York Marathon winner conducted a group session at Cheam School, leading the runners on a 5 kilometre run and a hill session in woods near the school.

She then made a presentation the group’s ‘inspirational athlete of the month’ Anna Pettit and conducted a question and answer session.