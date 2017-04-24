go

Wembley D-date for Hungerford

Crusaders unite with Darlington and Poole in Wednesday play-off appeal

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Wembley D-date for Hungerford

HUNGERFORD TOWN, Poole Town and Darlington will unite as a team at Wembley on Wednesday when they appeal against the Vanarama National League’s refusal to allow the trio to contest the end of season promotion play-offs.

The two South and one North division clubs have failed the grading process for having insufficient covered seats, despite meeting all the requirements to complete in the league competition that produced the play-offs.

All three have cited several reasons for appeal, notably that the Vanarama League’s ruling is at odds with all of the other leagues and is due to overhauled anyway at the end of this season and that clubs are being required to meet substantial costs to meet a higher standard that may not be needed if a club loses in the play-offs.

The appeal outcomes are likely to be announced on the same day by the independent appeals board, with the final matches of the campaign on Saturday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans unveiled

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Jail for Great Shefford man who repeatedly flouted driving ban

jail

Jail for man who bit pub doorman

Court

Sport

Wembley D-date for Hungerford
Sport

Wembley D-date for Hungerford

Crusaders unite with Darlington and Poole in Wednesday play-off appeal

 
Hey Paula, thanks for the run!
Sport

Hey Paula, thanks for the run!

Marathon record-holder Radcliffe trains Team Kennet runners

 
Sport

Crusaders must wait, see and learn

 
Sport

Blues seal home play-off clash

 
Sport

Crusaders appeal against grounds 'injustice'

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33