Crusaders sign off with a point

Hungerford Town 1 Chelmsford City 1

HUNGERFORD ended their season with a point against a Chelmsford side safely in the Vanarama National League South play-offs.

A win would have given them fifth place and the final play-off spot, but instead they and Poole Town were leapfrogged by seventh-placed Hampton ad Richmond Borough who will now face Ebbsfleet United over two games.

Chelmsford were still battling to finish third in the table to claim a home second leg, while Hungerford had pride only as a target.

They took an early blow when Alan O’Brien limped off after only four minutes but Stefan Brown and Nat Jarvis had early snap shots, as did City’s Louie Theophanous and Luke Daley went close with a header.

It was City who struck first midway through the second half when Josh Rees fired home after a blocked free kick fell to him, but Hungerford equalised after 81 minutes when Tom Meechan was pulled down by Josh Hill and Louis Soares curled in the resulting free kick.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Day, Jones, Soares; Clark, Herring, Rees, O’Brien (Meechan 5); Jarvis (Bentley 63), Brown. Subs: Goodger, Thomas, Boardman.

Chelmsford City: Fitzsimmons; Hill, Cornhill, Haines, Daley; Willmott, Bush, Church (Porter 63), J. Rees; Dickson (Buchanan 88), Theophanous (Jeffers 68). Subs: Haysman, Miller.