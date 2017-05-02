go

Crusaders sign off with a point

Sixth place finish as seventh takes play=off spot

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Crusaders sign off with a point

Stefan Brown in acrobatic mode against Chelmsford

Hungerford Town 1 Chelmsford City 1

HUNGERFORD ended their season with a point against a Chelmsford side safely in the Vanarama National League South play-offs.

A win would have given them fifth place and the final play-off spot, but instead they and Poole Town were leapfrogged by seventh-placed Hampton ad Richmond Borough who will now face Ebbsfleet United over two games.

Chelmsford were still battling to finish third in the table to claim a home second leg, while Hungerford had pride only as a target.

They took an early blow when Alan O’Brien limped off after only four minutes but Stefan Brown and Nat Jarvis had early snap shots, as did City’s Louie Theophanous and Luke Daley went close with a header.

It was City who struck first midway through the second half when Josh Rees fired home after a blocked free kick fell to him, but Hungerford equalised after 81 minutes when Tom Meechan was pulled down by Josh Hill and Louis Soares curled in the resulting free kick.

Hungerford Town: Ward; Tyler, Day, Jones, Soares; Clark, Herring, Rees, O’Brien (Meechan 5); Jarvis (Bentley 63), Brown. Subs: Goodger, Thomas, Boardman.

Chelmsford City: Fitzsimmons; Hill, Cornhill, Haines, Daley; Willmott, Bush, Church (Porter 63), J. Rees; Dickson (Buchanan 88), Theophanous (Jeffers 68). Subs: Haysman, Miller.

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender

West Berkshire Council logo

Crafty Craft and Mayday celebrations set up a bumper bank holiday

Crafty Craft sailing into view

What's On February 23- March 1

What's On February 23- March 1

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Sport

Just champion, Nicky!
Sport

Just champion, Nicky!

Lambourn master claims trainer's title as Altior sweeps home

 
Skipper Dan boots Blues up a league
Sport

Skipper Dan boots Blues up a league

Promotion celebrations after play-off triumph

 
Sport

Crusaders sign off with a point

 
Sport

County FA bows to Cup final pressure and calls off Monday's tie

 
Sport

Blues gear up for promotion showdown

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33