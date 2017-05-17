Karate youngsters on the trail of medals

NEWBURY’S Su-Ha-Ri Karate School won a number of medals at the Western Karate Union Championships held at Weston-super-Mare.

The Newbury club had four of the 17 members of Su-Ha-Ri taking part, with Chieveley pair Mia Pawson and Samantha Upton and Lexie Green of Tadley contesting the girls 10-12 tears Team Fighting – Kumite- competition.

The 10-year olds took on opponents of 12, who were bigger and more experienced, but battled through two rounds to claim a bronze medal.

Mia Pawson and another Chieveley member, nine-year old Lewis Hoey. also brought home bronze medals from the individual fighting categories while seven-year old Max Upton – also from Chieveley – also took part in the competition in the novice fighting category and did well to reach the second round before he was narrowly beaten.

Overall, the club claimed three golds, a silver and six bronze and, said Newbury Sensei and England coach Kevin McAuslan-Crine: “This was a challenging competition and the months of training paid off.

“The squad is working together exceptionally well, the team spirit and support for each other is key and I'm proud of the children who have embraced training and listened to advice..”

Su-Ha-Ri Karate School trains at Northcroft Leisure Centre on Saturdays at 11:45-12:45. for more info contact Jon Wicks on 01252 326498 or visit www.su-ha-ri.co.uk.

Pictured left to right, Mia Pawson, Samantha Upton, Lexie Green and Lewis Hoey.