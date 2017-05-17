Mortimer welcome Crusaders for charity day

HUNGERFORD TOWN will again be sending a side to Mortimer on Saturday for a charity match against a Mortimer Select XI captained by Geoff Perrin.

The host club’s end of season event will also feature the club awards, a live band and other entertainment with a Mortimer veterans team facing a select team at 5pm.

Hungerford will be taking over most of their first team squad, bolstered by a couple of academy players and Thatcham’s Gareth Thomas on a day first staged last year as a tribute to ‘Mr Mortimer’ Adie Keep, who lost his fight with cancer in December.

“We’re happy to do it for Adie,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson. “We’ll have some fun, but we will do it the right way and aim to make some money for the club and for Cancer Research.

The Mortimer v Hungerford match kicks off at 2pm