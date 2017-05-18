Matt and George push out the oars for GB

NEWBURY rowers Matt Rossiter and Georgia Francis have been named in the Great Britain team for the European Rowing Championships to be staged in Racice in the Czech Republic from May 26-28.

The pair are among 50 athletes named for the 2017 season’s first major championship, which will see Europe’s best rowers in action.

Rossiter has already tasted success this season when winning gold at the first World Cup regatta alongside Jacob Dawson, and he again teams up with the Plymouth rower in the men’s pair.

Francis is named in the women’s double scull alongside Emily Carmichael for her first senior international competition.

“I’m so excited,” she said, “It’s my first senior representation and it’s a new place to race in as well.

“I haven’t raced the double at senior level yet. I did it at under-23 with Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, so this is a whole new start.

“The goal for us is to make the A final, because we’re a pretty fresh combination and then, of course, getting a medal.”

Rossiter and Dawson will be defending a 100 per cent record in international racing, although the Donnington rower is expecting a sterner test at the European Championships with many powerful nations set for their first appearances of 2017.

“The goal is to remain undefeated, but we’ve just got to row well and go as fast as we can,” he said. “If we come out on top then we come out on top.”

The European Rowing Championships can be followed at www.britishrowing.org and @BritishRowing on Twitter.