go

Matt and George push out the oars for GB

European championship call for rowers

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

Rowing for Britain - Georgia Francis

NEWBURY rowers Matt Rossiter and Georgia Francis have been named in the Great Britain team for the European Rowing Championships to be staged in Racice in the Czech Republic from May 26-28.

The pair are among 50 athletes named for the 2017 season’s first major championship, which will see Europe’s best rowers in action.

Rossiter has already tasted success this season when winning gold at the first World Cup regatta alongside Jacob Dawson, and he again teams up with the Plymouth rower in the men’s pair.

Francis is named in the women’s double scull alongside Emily Carmichael for her first senior international competition.

“I’m so excited,” she said, “It’s my first senior representation and it’s a new place to race in as well.

“I haven’t raced the double at senior level yet. I did it at under-23 with Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, so this is a whole new start.

“The goal for us is to make the A final, because we’re a pretty fresh combination and then, of course, getting a medal.”

Rossiter and Dawson will be defending a 100 per cent record in international racing, although the Donnington rower is expecting a sterner test at the European Championships with many powerful nations set for their first appearances of 2017.

“The goal is to remain undefeated, but we’ve just got to row well and go as fast as we can,” he said. “If we come out on top then we come out on top.”

The European Rowing Championships can be followed at www.britishrowing.org and @BritishRowing on Twitter.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Arson attack on Newbury home while children slept inside

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Thatcham woman seriously injured in two-car collision

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

M4 closed all weekend between Junction 12 and 13

Sport

Jack a glove away from schoolboy final
Sport

Jack a glove away from schoolboy final

Boxer follows show success with quarter final victory

 
Five new rivals in league line-up
Sport

Five new rivals in league line-up

Football news round-up

 
Sport

Luke's return as Hungerford gear up for next season

 
Sport

Matt and George push out the oars for GB

 
Sport

Mortimer welcome Crusaders for charity day

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33