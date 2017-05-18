Luke's return as Hungerford gear up for next season

HUNGERFORD TOWN have brought back former striker Luke Hopper in preparation for the club’s second season in the Vanarama National League South.

The 28-year old rejoins the club from Gloucester City, where he was top scorer last season with 21 goals in the league’s North division. Ironically, Glocuester have been moved south for next season and will be playing against Hungerford.

Hungerford have also signed former Forest Green and Mansfield left back Paul Stonehouse from Slough Town, the 29-year old bnringing experince tat includes spells with Bath City and Oxford City in the Vanarama National League.

Hopper left Hungerford five years ago for a spell in Australia, before returning from a short stint and then moving on to Swindon Supermarine and then Gloucester.

“He’s not the player he was when he was here first,” said manager Bobby Wilkinson. “He’s a different animal and now bangs in goals for fun and is bigger and stronger.

“And Paul Stonehouse is a brilliant left back and in his prime, so I’m overjoyed to bring him in with his experience.”

GOALKEEPERS George Legg and Lewis Ward have both been offered new contracts by Reading after a season that saw them share the duties at Hungerford.