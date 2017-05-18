Five new rivals in league line-up

FIVE teams will join the Vanarama National League South following the end of season play-offs and ratification by the FA.

Ebbsfleet United’s 10 men beat Chelmsford City 2-1 to clinch the second promotion place to the top flight, and in from the Ryman League come champions Havant and Waterlooville and play-off winners Bognor Regis Town.

Southern League champions Chippenham Town will give Hungerford a near derby game, and Braintree Town are the only team relegation from the top flight to the South division.

Completing the line-up will be Gloucester City, who have been switched from the North division

City have been homeless since the infamous flooding of their Meadow Park home in 2007, since when they have played at Forest Green, Cirencester and for seven years at Cheltenham Town. Next season will see them switch to Evesham United’s Jubilee Stadium.

The composition is:- Bath City, Bognor Regis Town, Braintree Town, Chelmsford City, Chippenham Town, Concord Rangers, Dartford, East Thurrock United, Eastbourne Borough, Gloucester City, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Havant & Waterlooville, Hemel Hempstead Town, Hungerford Town, Oxford City, Poole Town, St Albans City, Truro City, Wealdstone, Welling United, Weston-super-Mare, Whitehawk.

Play-off changes

THE league’s play-off system is being revamped for next term with teams down to seventh place earning a pot at promotion - which was the case this season when Hampton and Richmond Borough were pitched into the play-offs after Poole, Hungerford and Wealdstone were denied places over ground grading.

The new system, which will see two-legged ties scrapped, will result in teams finishing from second to seventh vying for promotion in the end of season play-offs, and is likely to be welcomed by a host of clubs, including Chester and Wrexham.

The new system will see the champions promoted automatically with the second and third-placed sides automatically awarded a one-legged home semi-final.

The teams finishing fourth to seventh will play-off with the hghest at home for the right to travel to to one of the semi-final teams.

The proposals will be voted upon at the league’s AGM on June 10.

Tadley Veterans in action

TADLEY Calleva Veterans will face an Overton Exiles XI to round off the season at Barlows Park on Sunday, May 21 with a 12.30pm kick off.

The club’s presentation evening will, be held tomorrow (Friday) at Bishopswood Golf Club.

Tadley Calleva have also been awarded full FA Charter Standard Status

Jones for The Wanderers

HUNGERFORD’S Mike Jones has been selected to represent Middlesex Wanderers for the Great War Memorial Tour to France at the end of the month.

The Wanderers club was formed in 1905 and has undertaken numerous tours around the world as sporting ambassadors, and this year will join Scottish club Queens Park in making the tour, which will see Wanderers play US Boulogne at the Stade de la Liberation on May 26 before two days later taking on Calais Racing Union at the Stade l’Epopee.