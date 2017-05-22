Josh and Jack pair up to seal success

THATCHAM made it third time lucky by getting off the mark in Division Two of the Thames Valley League with a comprehensive 121-run win at Sonning.

Opener Josh O’Flynn saw off two partners cheaply before combining with Jack Young in a match-winning stand that saw them made 104 and 62 respectively, Tom Mahoney adding 37 as Thatcham posted 269-9 in 46 overs.

John Williams and Jack Andrews ate into the home side’s response by taking 4-32 and 4-33 and respectively ending the main resistance from skipper Peter Dean (52) and Gary Phillips (40) as Sonning were held to 148-9 in reduced overs.

Falkland sustained their second defeat in three outings with an 87-run defeat at Cove.

Opener Nick Farr was Cove’s top scorer with 57 in his side’s 212-8 off 50 overs with support coming all down the line as Saad Atif and Paul Jenkins led Falkland’s attack with 2-36 and 2-40 respectively from their 10 overs.

But Falkland’s bating response folded with only opener James Bird and Daminda Kolugula making anything up front with 30 apiece, skipper Williams (134) and Jason Williams (17 not out) offering some late resistance as Falkland were bowled out for 125.

Newbury went down by 52 runs at home to Wargrave in Division Three A after Charlie Anstey (4-60) and skipper Kevin Mills(4-34) had done most to dismiss the visitors for 179.

But only Rajeev Hanabe’s 40 offered much in return as Razwan Hanif took 5-31 and Mandip Sohi 3-46 as Newbury made only 127 in reply.

The same division saw Falkland II draw with their Cove counterparts, Graham Beal top-scoring with 67 in Falkland’s 211-5 before the visitors saw out time at 177-7.