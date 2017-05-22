go

Berkshire cruise into the last eight

Dorset devoured in a county runs feast

Malcolm Howe

Reporter:

Malcolm Howe

Contact:

Mobile

cricket bat

BERKSHIRE wrapped up their Unicorns Trophy Group One matches with a fourth straight win after overwhelming Dorset by 131 runs at North Perrott on Sunday.

Berkshire were put in to bat but punished the home attack after Jack Davies had fallen with the total on 24.

Thereafter the batsmen were in charge with Euan Woods anchoring the innings with his 70, skipper James Morris making 52 and Chris Peploe 55 in a 23-ball blast that produced five sixes and three fours as Berkshire ran up 307-8 in their 50 overs.

Opener Gordon Whorlow held together the Dorset innings until he was fourth man down after making 50 of the opening 108 runs, and Berkshire went on to dismiss the hosts for 176 inside 48 overs with Tom Nugent, Woods and James Rishton each claiming two wickets.

Berkshire will now have home advantage in the June 11 quarter-finals.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury carpenter hailed a hero for saving man's life

Carpenter's quick actions saved a life

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Sport

Berkshire cruise into the last eight
Sport

Berkshire cruise into the last eight

Dorset devoured in a county runs feast

 
Josh and Jack pair up to seal success
Sport

Josh and Jack pair up to seal success

Thatcham get off the mark at the third attempt

 
Sport

Trainer offers £10,000 reward to solve doping riddle

 
Sport

Jack a glove away from schoolboy final

 
Sport

Five new rivals in league line-up

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33