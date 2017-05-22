Berkshire cruise into the last eight

BERKSHIRE wrapped up their Unicorns Trophy Group One matches with a fourth straight win after overwhelming Dorset by 131 runs at North Perrott on Sunday.

Berkshire were put in to bat but punished the home attack after Jack Davies had fallen with the total on 24.

Thereafter the batsmen were in charge with Euan Woods anchoring the innings with his 70, skipper James Morris making 52 and Chris Peploe 55 in a 23-ball blast that produced five sixes and three fours as Berkshire ran up 307-8 in their 50 overs.

Opener Gordon Whorlow held together the Dorset innings until he was fourth man down after making 50 of the opening 108 runs, and Berkshire went on to dismiss the hosts for 176 inside 48 overs with Tom Nugent, Woods and James Rishton each claiming two wickets.

Berkshire will now have home advantage in the June 11 quarter-finals.