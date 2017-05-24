Blues head south for the season's starter

NEWBURY BLUES will kick off their new South West Premier Division season with a trip to the seaside.

Blues will start their first campaign following promotion by visiting Bournemouth on Saturday, September 2 on a day when Berkshire rivals Maidenhead and Bracknell head for Camborne and have Newton Abbot as visitors to highlight the travelling involved in the competition.

The first game at Monks Lane will see Blues’ old National League rivals Lydney make the trip east on September 9 before Bracknell and Blues meet in the first Berkshire derby a week later at Lily Hill Park.

Blues’ full fixture list for the season is:-

September

2 Bournemouth (A)

9 Lydney (H)

16 Bracknell (A)

23 Ivybridge (H)

30 Weston-Super-Mare (A)

October

7 Hornets (H)

21 Camborne (A)

28 Maidenehead (H)

November

4 Cleve (A)

11 Brixham (H)

25 Dings Crusaders (A)

December

2 Newton Abbot (H)

9 Exmouth (A)

16 Lydney (A)

January 2018

6 Bracknell (H)

13 Ivybridge (A)

20 Weston-Super-Mare (H)

27 Hornets (A)

February

3 Camborne (H)

17 Maidenhead (A)

March

3 Cleve (H)

10 Brixham (A)

24 Dings Crusaders (H)

April

7 Newton Abbot (A)

14 Exmouth (H)

21 Bournemouth (H)