Falkland climb into the top four

Thatcham make it two in a row

FALKLAND jumped into fourth spot in Division One of the Thames Valley League after ending Gerrards Cross’ unbeaten start with a six wicket win at Enborne Lodge.

Chasing the visitors’ 214 total, Falkland were steered to their target by James Bird’s 89 and 58 from Paul Jenkins as they got to 218-4 in side 37 overs.

Thatcham chalked up their second win in Division Two B with a 17 run home win over Yateley.

John Williams’ 39 was their top scorer in a total of 191 but Yateley fell short at 171 all out in the 43rd over with spinner Chris Bird picking up 3-31.

Newbury were left with a blank weekend following Yateley II’s withdrawal and they remain bottom of the table, while Falkland II held on for a draw at table-toppers Wargrave.

The home side made 216-8 in 52 over and Falkland had to batten down the hatches to survive at 119-8 in reply as they slipped to third in the table.

 

 

