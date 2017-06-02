REALLY well done to Harry Dunlop and his team at Windsor House Stables after their stable star Robin of Navan was just pipped at the post in last week’s Group 1 Prix d’Ispahan.

Fortune so often favours the brave in horse racing, and there were unquestionably easier targets around for this likeable four-year old, but having already shown good course form, a decision was made.

Given a really positive ride by the stylish Cristian Demuro, Prince of Navan dominated the race from the start and with less than a furlong to race looked like holding the more fancied Mekhtaal.

Unfortunately, the Gregory Benoist ridden colt just found that bit extra to score by a neck but the trainer was far from disappointed.

“Just for a split second, I thought we were going to hold on but he’s run a fabulous race and we are delighted with him,” he smiled.