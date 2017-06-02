go

REALLY well done to Harry Dunlop and his team at Windsor House Stables after their stable star Robin of Navan was just pipped at the post in last week’s Group 1 Prix d’Ispahan.

Fortune so often favours the brave in horse racing, and there were unquestionably easier targets around for this likeable four-year old, but having already shown good course form, a decision was made.

Given a really positive ride by the stylish Cristian Demuro, Prince of Navan dominated the race from the start and with less than a furlong to race looked like holding the more fancied Mekhtaal.

Unfortunately, the Gregory Benoist ridden colt just found that bit extra to score by a neck but the trainer was far from disappointed.

“Just for a split second, I thought we were going to hold on but he’s run a fabulous race and we are delighted with him,” he smiled.

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

Water supply problems affect thousands of West Berkshire homes

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Newbury woman claims drink was spiked before assaulting her neighbour

