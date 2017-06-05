Drochid's Derby day success for Balding

ANDREW Balding got Derby day off to a good start when Drochaid won the day’s opening race, the 10-furlong Investec Private Banking Handicap.

The three-year old 11/2 colt was always prominent under Oisin Murphy and held on to score by a comfortable neck.

“I was fairly confident that we were going to hang on,” said the Kingsclere trainer. “It was a real good effort and I am so pleased for the Mariscottis, who have been very good supporters of ours. We have had a lot of fun and a lot of luck - hopefully it can continue.

“I was always pretty happy throughout the race,” he added. “I was confident he'd see out the trip well and he was always in the right place. Oisin handled him well. He's a tough horse and he keeps trying.

“He's working through the grades in handicaps and we'll perhaps look for something over a mile and a quarter again. If he stays a mile and a half then perhaps he could go beyond handicaps.

“We bought him from Meon Valley, who are great breeders, added Balding. “You would hope that he will go and improve.

“We have had a tough year. Luckily, we have had some very good days like today but it's not easy for everyone training at the moment. I am so pleased and this makes it all worthwhile."

Balding’s Horseplay finished fourth in Friday’s Investec Oaks and, said the trainer: “I was a little disappointed with her but she didn't seem to come down the hill as effectively as I'd hoped. We'll probably look at Group races over a bit further for her and aim her at the St Leger, then work back from there.”