Sam secures Elite spot

Team Kennet triathlete in European Championship squad

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Sam Hart - off to Lithuania

TEAM Kennet triathlete Sam Hart has secured a place in the GB team for the forthcoming European Youth Elite Championships following the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon on Sunday, which formed the major selection trial for the age group and elite competitors.

His fourth place overall in the sprint event came after a decent start in the 400 metres swim in which he clocked 5 minutes 04 seconds to emerge from the water in 10th place and a 13.2 km ride kept in the mix going into the 2.9 km run with a top six place the target to reach the Europeans.

The raced was run at a fast pace, uphill before heading down towards Blenheim Palace but Hart clocked the second best time of 9 minutes 24 seconds to seal his fourth spot and certain selection after an aggregate time of 38 minutes 47 seconds.

That was also the second best by an under 17 competitor and cleared his path to the European champiobnshps to be held at Panevezys in Lithuania from July 13-16.

Club-mate James McLaughlin finisihed a creditable 30th of the 90 competitors in 42:02.

Newbury AC’s Izzy Fry was seventh in the British Milers Club 1500m A race held at Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The race was won by Chelmsford’s Jodie Judd, while the Newbury runner’s time of 4 minutes 37.4 seconds placed her seventh of 71 female athletes and broke her club’s under-20 record.

