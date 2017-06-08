go

Jarvis makes Bath switch

League rivals pounce for Hungerford striker

Phil Cannings

Reporter:

Phil Cannings

Contact:

Mobile

Jarvis makes Bath switch

STRIKER Nat Jarvis will still be chasing goals at Hungerford Town next season – but for Vanarama National League South rivals Bath City.

Jarvis opted to join City this week after a season that saw him as Hungerford’s top scorer until a goals drought saw Stefan Brown overtake him in the goals chart.

With Luke Hopper’s move back to Bulpit Lane from Gloucester City, Jarvis was the most likely striker to make way for the similarly left sided front line forager, and Bath manager Garry Owers was quick to pounce to take the player to Twerton Park.

Jarvis had a previous spell at Bath three years ago, playing only twice and not scoring, and only after joining Cirencester Town did he regain the touch that made him an Antigua and Barbuda international.

He netted 20 times in 44 games in his first season at Hungerford, helping them into the National League for the first time in their history, and netted 10 goals last season.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with murder following death of five-month-old baby

Newbury man charged with murder in connection with five-month-old baby

Man charged with possessing more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Firefighters sent in to building society in Newbury this afternoon (Monday)

Firefighters sent in to building society in Newbury this afternoon (Monday)

Sport

Jarvis makes Bath switch
Sport

Jarvis makes Bath switch

League rivals pounce for Hungerford striker

 
Green goes again to win Ollie Johnson Memorial race
Sport

Green goes again to win Ollie Johnson Memorial race

Matt claims second Run West Berkshire series success

 
Sport

Pre-season friendly calendar

 
Sport

Hockey unites and walks for Heroes

 
Sport

Sam secures Elite spot

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33