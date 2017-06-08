Jarvis makes Bath switch

STRIKER Nat Jarvis will still be chasing goals at Hungerford Town next season – but for Vanarama National League South rivals Bath City.

Jarvis opted to join City this week after a season that saw him as Hungerford’s top scorer until a goals drought saw Stefan Brown overtake him in the goals chart.

With Luke Hopper’s move back to Bulpit Lane from Gloucester City, Jarvis was the most likely striker to make way for the similarly left sided front line forager, and Bath manager Garry Owers was quick to pounce to take the player to Twerton Park.

Jarvis had a previous spell at Bath three years ago, playing only twice and not scoring, and only after joining Cirencester Town did he regain the touch that made him an Antigua and Barbuda international.

He netted 20 times in 44 games in his first season at Hungerford, helping them into the National League for the first time in their history, and netted 10 goals last season.