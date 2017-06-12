Berkshire coast into the last four

BERKSHIRE are into the semi-finals of this season’s Unicorns Trophy after Sunday’s 65 run win over Suffolk at Falkland’s Enborne Lodge ground.

Berkshire’s match-winners were Richard Morris and Andy Rishton, who combined in a fifth wicket stand of 126 with Morrisd hitting three sixes and 11 fours in his 125 and Rishton adding 67.

Euan Woods’ 37 and skipper James Morris’ 31 helped Berkshire to a total of 309-9 in their 50 overs, and Suffolk could never get upon with the asking rate, despite quickfire knocks of 53 from Ben Shepperson and 63 from Michael Comber, Tom Nugent taking 4-38 and Woods 2-38 as the visitors were dismissed for 244 inside 44 overs.