Falkland slip back after Hill draw

FALKLAND dived down the Thames Valley League Division One table after their draw at home to Boyne Hill saw them dip from third to sixth.

Ollie Clayson’s 81 was Hill’s top score, but late runs from Will Neal (24 not out) and Mark Firth (32) hoisted the visitors’ return to 252 all out after Khalid Zafar Malik had taken three wickets and Saad Altaf and Charlie Dale two apiece.

Opener James Bird made 44 as three batsmen departed around him before Mark Abrams and Malik added 63 and 47 respectively, but Falkland were still left well short at 205-8.

THATCHAM returned to winning ways in Division Two B with their three wicket success against Royal Ascot as they were driven home by Ryan Lewis’ 54 after Chris Bird had taken 4-34 and Alex Wood 3-50 to dismiss Ascot for 169.

Thatcham reached their target at 170-7 in the 49th over.

NEWBURY remain stuck to the foot of Division Three A after going down by eight wickets at Fleet.

Newbury were dismissed for a modest 105 as Pete Talbot took 6-57, with only Charlie Anstey resisting with his 32.

Howard and Harry Bywaters made 45 apiece as Fleet hit the mark inside 23 overs.

FALKLAND II drew at Wokingham II in the same division, making 153-8 in reply to the home side’s 216-7 declared with Mark Baker’s 57 the top score.