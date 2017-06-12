Niven fifth in Senior Championship

go

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

David Niven - tied for fifth place

NEWBURY and Crookham’s David Niven tied for fifth place in this year’s England Senior Men’s Championship played at Devon’s Saunton Golf Club.

The England senior international finished two strokes behind the leading trio after his three round 219, the title eventually going to Henley’s Doug Cameron after a three-way play-off.

Niven was second to the Henley golfer in the age 60-64 category after his rounds of 72, 75 and 72.

