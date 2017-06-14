go

Talaayeb leads the fillies into action

Thursday sunshine racing at Newbury

NINE races will feature on Newbury’s summer card on Thursday when Talaayeb heads the challengers for the £50,000 Listed Lord Weinstock Memorial EBF Stallions Stakes.

Owen Burrows’s horse finished fourth to Winter in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, on only her second start, and she goes into tomorrow’s fillies race for three years olds with seven rivals.

One of those is Ed Walker's Indian Blessing, who showed she can last the mile and two furlongs when finishing third behind Mori in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood recently, and filled the same position behind Sibilance on her comeback in a mile conditions race at Kempton Park in April.

Ryan Moore will ride Sir Michael Stoute’s Ebbesbourne and John Gosden is doubly represented by Height Of Fashion Stakes fourth Elas Ruby under Frankie Dettori, and Haydock Park maiden winner Smart Together with William Buick.

The line-up is completed by twice-raced maiden winners, Luca Cumani’s Pleasant Surprise, and James Fanshawe’s Fleur Forsyte.

The first race on the card is the Dubai International Arabian Races at Newbury, 30th July International Stakes for Arabians at 1pm prior to the eight thoroughbred races, the last setting off at 5.20pm.

