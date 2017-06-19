Defeats at the treble

FALKLAND’S Jekyll and Hyde campaign continued as they were propelled to third from bottom of Division One of the Thames Valley League after Saturday’s 35-run defeat at Cookham Dean.

Falkland had to labour in the field as the home side took the maximum 52 overs to make 253-8 with Manish Chaudhary and Tapiwa Mafudza making unbeaten knocks of 37 and 26 respectively that took the home side to 253-6 in their 52 overs after Khalid Zafar had taken 4-88 in 19 overs to bowl the visitors into a good position.

Operer James Bid made 52 and he and Will Langmead (24) guided their side well before the middle order dried up and although Saad Altaf made 26 and Jason Williams and unbeaten 33, Falkland dropped short at 218 all out.

Thatcham slipped back into the bottom four in Division Two B after their eight-wicket defeat at Hurst.

After an early loss, Josh O’Flynn (50) and Steve Bartholomew (30) steered Thatcham forward with a 53-run stand before the visitors slumped to 129-6, leaving Will Wright and Alex Wood to add 25 and 27 respectively as Thatcham posted 197 in 51 overs.

Thatcham claimed two wickets, but opener Alex Kayser (74 out) and Floid Na Nagara (54 not out) put on 136 to wrap up the points in the 32nd over.

Newbury were hit for their sixth straight hit in Division Three A when going down by five wickets at home to Finchampstead III.

Neil Farrow’s 25 was the top score as Newbury were bowled out for 91 inside 33 overs, and although skipper Kevin Mills claimed 4-50, the visitors cruised home to 92-5 in the 21st over.