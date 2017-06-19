go

Morris blasts Berkshire into good position

Second successive century is worth double in Wales

Malcolm Howe

Malcolm Howe

Richard Morris - double ton

RICHARD MORRIS followed his century-making knock-out show of the previous week with a double century as Berkshire took a first day grip of their Unicorns Championship match with Wales Minor Counties at Abergavenny.

Morris helped himself to five sixes and 20 fours in his 205 as Berkshire piled on 425 in their first innings.

Morris shared in a stand of 99 with brother James (19) and then one of 104 with Dan Lincoln, who made 54.

He went on to feature in a 122-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Stewart Davison before falling, Davison going to to make 50 as Berkshire batted into the 90th over.

Wales were 95-4 going into Monday’s second day after Oli Wilkin had claimed two wickets and Tom Nugent and Chris Peploe one apiece, Sean Griffiths holding firm with 36 not out.

