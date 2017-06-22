VIP chance for runnnrs

go

Reading Half Marathon offer for Women's Sports Week

THE organisers of the Reading Half Marathon are marking Women’s Sport Week 2017 by offering 10 lucky women the chance to win upgraded VIP tickets to next year’s event.

Women’s Sport Week is a national awareness week providing an opportunity for everybody to get involved with playing, delivering, working in, volunteering or watching sport to celebrate, raise awareness and increase the profile of women’s sport across the UK.

Taking part in Women’s Sport Week produces various benefits for females, such as creating more opportunities to reach their full potential through sport and enabling them to develop crucial life skills.

Reading Half Marathon is hoping to encourage as many women as possible to tackle a new challenge by taking part in its annual half marathon, now in its 35th year. The event hopes to build on its numbers from last year, which saw an impressive 6,031 women cross the finish line.

The unique prize includes access to a VIP box at Reading’s Madejski Stadium, overlooking the spectacular finish line and entries can be made until Sunday, June 25 by visiting www.readinghalfmarathon.com. Winners will be drawn in the next two weeks.

Any woman can enter between the 19th and 25th June and will be entered automatically into the prize draw.

