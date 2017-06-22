'H-Bomb' Harry bids farewell to Crusaders

HUNGERFORD TOWN have had to bid farewell to talismanic striker Harry Goodger after the 31-year old opted to return to his roots in Kent.

Goodger moved to the area and originally joined Newbury from Kent League side Lordswood, before Hungerford manager Bobby Wilkinson snapped him up in the pre-season of 2011, since when he has proven to be a ‘lucky charm’, helping the club to promotions through the Southern League and into the Vanarama National League South.

Although mostly played as an impact player off the bench, Goodger was renowned for potting important goals, perhaps most notably the match-winning third goal against Merthyr Town in 21013 that sealed promotion to the Southern League’s Premier Division.

Wilkinson admitted that he hoped that Goodger would remian as part of his squad for the forthcoming season. “He moved back to Kent about two months ago,” he said, “but I didn’t say anything because I thought he might be back.

“I’m absolutely devastated. He’s a legend here,” he said. “He scored that goal to get us promoted and he’s a big part of the history we’ve made here.”He’s a big, big loss to the club. He’s a great guy to have around as well as what he’s done for us on the park.”

Goodger told the club: “"I would like to thank Bobby, Nigel Warrick and all the players over the last six years. It has been great and I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined playing football with Hungerford, it has truly been a great time.

“I am privileged to have played alongside some of the players over the years and will miss the banter and challenge they face next season.

“I wish them the best of luck and will be keeping a close eye on their results.”