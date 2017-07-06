Hard work starts for Hungerford

HUNGERFORD Town manager Bobby Wilkinson is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares his side for the forthcoming season.

Town enjoyed an incredible first season in the National League South last term, finishing sixth and just missing out on the play-offs.

And the Crusaders will be looking to build on that success when they return to action next month.

The players returned to pre-season training last week and Wilkinson is delighted with what he has seen so far.

He said: “The boys have been training really hard and they have all come back in good shape.

“We have been working with a squad of between 20-22 players, and a couple of triallists, and we have been having a lot of fun.

“The new guys have settled in well.

“Callum Willmott and Gareth Thomas have come over from Thatcham, while Paul Stonehouse has been fantastic to have around.

“And Luke Hopper is back in unbelievable condition– he is desperate to do well here again.”

Town have been concentrating on fitness work so far, although they did play a behind-closed-doors training game at Letcombe on Saturday.

Wilkinson said: “We have planned pre-season training down to a tee.

“We want to have fun and work hard, but we don’t want to do too much too soon and burn the players out.

“We learned a hell of a lot from last season, and we will be looking to learn from our mistakes.

“We have a lot of work to do before the season begins, but we are already looking like a good group.”