Crusaders want just one more player

HUNGERFORD Town manager Bobby Wilkinson is just one player away from completing his squad for the forthcoming National League South campaign.

Crusaders have already brought in four new players to bolster the team that performed so well last year in their first season of National League football, when they finished in sixth place.

And Wilkinson said: “I have a few things up my sleeve and I am always looking to make this team better.

“But, having said that, I am very happy with what I have got.

“We have got a brilliant bunch of lads who just want to do well for Hungerford Town and all of the new players have settled in brilliantly.

“I have turned down some big-name players because what I want is a team, with players all on the same hymn sheet.

“I’m never happy with just OK – I want the players to train harder and work harder all the time.”

Crusaders’ team spirit was bolstered even more last week when all the players went on a bonding and training weekend in Bournemouth.

Town have been back in training for two weeks now, and they made it two wins out of two in pre-season friendlies with a 1-0 win at Evostik Southern League South & West Division side Winchester City on Tuesday night.

Jon Boardman grabbed the only goal, volleying in from a corner after Hungerford had seen a host of chances go begging.

And all the Crusaders’ players will get a run-out over the next week, which will see the side play in four more friendlies.

They have a behind-closed-doors clash at Reading FC on Saturday, followed by trips to Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday, Larkhall on Thursday and Staines Town on Saturday.

All this is building towards the first National League South clash away at title favourites Dartford on Saturday August 8.